BSNL will make available 4G network in 6,659 sites across UP districts

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) State-owned BSNL will make available 4G network in 6,659 sites out of its close to 9,000 sites across Uttar Pradesh from Saturday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, officials said.

Arun Kumar Garg, Chief General Manager (CGM) Telecom, UP East BSNL, said that Uttar Pradesh is playing a crucial role in BSNL's national rollout and empowerment initiatives.

The project, which aims to strengthen BSNL's 4G services nationwide using indigenously developed equipment under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, has seen significant progress in the state.

"BSNL has already established 4G services at 6,659 sites across various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the state is a focal point for the Central government's 4G Saturation Project, designed to provide 4G mobile connectivity to remote and difficult villages across the country that currently lack any mobile service,” Garg told PTI here on Friday.

A total of 142 sites have been approved for implementation in Uttar Pradesh by the Digital Bharat Nidhi, Garg said.

"Of these, 141 sites have been completed (97 in UP East and 44 in UP West), with work in progress on 1 site," Garg said.

In a move to strengthen national security, an initiative to provide 4G mobile connectivity at remote Border Out Posts (BOPs) and Border Intelligence Posts (BIPs) for paramilitary forces is underway along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Digital Bharat Nidhi has approved a total of 68 sites in the state, all located at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posts. Of these, 14 sites have been completed (11 in UP East, 3 in UP West), with work in progress on eight sites," Garg said.

However, work remains to be started on 46 sites, which are situated in reserved forest and wildlife areas, for which the process of obtaining forest clearance is currently ongoing.

Efforts are also underway to improve telecom connectivity in LWE (Left-Wing Extremism) affected regions by upgrading 2G mobile services to 4G.

"A total of 78 sites across the three LWE-affected districts of Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra are being upgraded. Of these, 25 sites have been completed, and work is in progress on 53 sites," said Garg. PTI CDN MR MR