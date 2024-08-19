BTL EPC secures Rs 413 cr contracts

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) BTL EPC Ltd, a Kolkata-based EPC and engineering company, on Monday announced new contracts valued at Rs 413 crore inclusive of GST from public sector companies such as BHEL and SAIL.

The company has secured a Rs 267 crore contract from BHEL for NTPC's Lara TPS Stage-II (2x800 MW) project.

BTL EPC will provide turnkey solutions for conveyor systems and electromechanical equipment for handling coal, limestone, gypsum, and biomass at the power plant located at Pussore in Chhattisgarh, a company statement said.

In addition, BTL EPC has bagged a Rs 96 crore contract from SAIL-Bhilai for the replacement of equipment in its By-Product Plant. This project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The company has also secured over Rs 50 crore worth of contracts for underground mining conveyor supply for several other public and private sector mines.

BTL EPC registered a revenue of Rs 641 crore in FY'24 marking a robust 24 per cent growth over the previous year. The company remained optimistic about achieving a milestone turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year. PTI BSM NN