Budget 2024-25 an important step towards building new India: MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday said that this year's budget is an important step towards building a new India, and is dedicated to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chaudhary, who was in Gorakhpur on Saturday, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Addressed the media friends in a specially organized press conference on Budget-2024 in Gorakhpur. This budget is an important step towards building a new India. It is dedicated to the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and building a new India." Speaking with reporters at the Circuit House, Chaudhary emphasized that this year's budget has been crafted by keeping the interests of the citizens in mind.

"GST has been reduced, and significant relief has been provided in the tax slabs," he said. The 2024-25 budget aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, focusing on four key areas: women, the poor, farmers, and youth.

"This budget is entirely dedicated to employment and business. It is designed to boost GDP growth and create job opportunities, while also further developing the education sector. This year's budget is inclusive of all regions and sections of society," he said.

On the comparison between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary criticized the opposition for not highlighting the positive aspects.

"The overall budget has been increased, including the Railway Budget. The opposition should acknowledge these improvements," he said.

He assured that Uttar Pradesh has received a significant budget allocation when analysed department-wise.

The Union minister reiterated that the budget has been increased across various sectors, including agriculture, education, and the military, reinforcing the government's commitment to comprehensive development.

Seven-time MP Pankaj Chaudhary, who took oath as minister of state for the second time in the new BJP-led NDA government, started his political career as a corporator of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj Chaudhary currently represents Maharajganj constituency in the Lok Sabha. PTI COR NAV MR MR