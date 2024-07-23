Budget 2024 'a boon' for agriculture, says Chouhan

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget 2024-25 as a "boon" for the agriculture and rural sectors, asserting that it paves the way for a strong and self-reliant India.

Chouhan said the Budget presents a roadmap for India to achieve developed nation status by 2047. He emphasised that the financial plan would bolster efforts to increase farmers' income.

"This Budget is a boon for agriculture and rural development," Chouhan told PTI, adding that it would bring about "revolutionary changes" in the lives of farmers, women, youth, and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

The minister said the Budget fulfils the government's vision of a developed India, and pointed out that it focuses on key demographics and sectors crucial for national growth. PTI LUX TRB