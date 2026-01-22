Budget 2026-27: Ashok Leyland seeks incentive scheme for scrapping of old trucks

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The government should consider offering incentives for scrapping old trucks in the upcoming Budget to help owners replace old units with new ones, stimulate fresh demand, and curtail air pollution, Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said on Thursday.

The company, which re-introduced the Taurus and Hippo range of heavy-duty trucks on Thursday, stated that owners realise that the new trucks are better in terms of productivity and need initial support to move on to the new units.

"GST 2.0 has already provided one such trigger by boosting consumption-led freight demand. Another could be a well-designed scrappage incentive scheme," Agarwal told reporters here.

While stressing that scrappage should not be mandatory, he noted that the government-led incentives linked to vehicle tonnage could encourage faster replacement.

"Smaller trucks could attract smaller incentives, while larger tonnage vehicles could get bigger support. This would benefit both customers and the industry," Agarwal said.

He noted that the government is promoting scrappage by establishing vehicle scrapping facilities.

"So the government is creating that ecosystem, but initially, some kind of a push would be required for people to get into this habit of scrapping the trucks," Agarwal opined.

Apart from environmental benefits, newer trucks are expected to lower logistics costs by carrying larger cargo at higher speeds with reduced emissions, he added.

"The average age of India's truck fleet has crossed 10 years, compared to the historical seven to eight years," Agarwal said.

On investment plans, he noted that the Hinduja flagship has enhanced its annual capex to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 300-400 crore earlier.

Agarwal noted that the company plans to set up a new facility in Saudi Arabia with an initial production capacity of approximately 10,000 units.

"We are working on a total blueprint of the Saudi plan. We have got all the necessary approvals from the local government. We are almost at the verge of identifying the location," he added. PTI MSS MR