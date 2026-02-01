Budget 2026-27: Experts see momentum for AYUSH, nutraceutical ecosystem

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The focus on healthcare, hospital infrastructure, AYUSH, and the nutraceutical ecosystem in the Union Budget 2026-27 is timely and addresses a long-standing gap in continuity of care for chronic and lifestyle diseases, said healthcare experts.

OmniActive Health Technologies Executive Chairman and Managing Director Sanjaya Mariwala said this Budget looks at healthcare the right way, not as charity, but as an economic responsibility and a shared Kartavya.

"The push on AYUSH and Ayurveda is timely. Global interest is growing, but it will last only if it is backed by proof, quality and consistency. Support for seeds, food processing, MSMEs and R&D gives the nutraceutical sector a base to build on," he said.

Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Healthcare, stated that the Union Budget signals a clear policy shift towards strengthening preventive and integrated healthcare, particularly beyond metropolitan centres.

The Finance Minister's proposal to set up five regional medical hubs, with dedicated AYUSH centres that combine diagnostics, rehabilitation, and post-care services with traditional systems of medicine addresses a long-standing gap in continuity of care for chronic and lifestyle diseases, he stated.

Gautam Khanna, CEO, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, said the Union Budget 2026-27 focuses on improving affordability, expanding workforce, enhancing infrastructure and building emerging care needs.

"The announcement to add 1 lakh Allied Healthcare Professionals over the next five years by upgrading existing and establishing new institutions will help in addressing critical gaps in diagnostics, peri-operative care, mental and behavioural health, and rehabilitation," he said.

With government targeting to train 1.5 lakh caregivers will go a long way in creating a comprehensive geriatric and allied care system and is timely given India's increasing elderly population, he said adding that this measure will help in easing the lives of our senior citizens and help create necessary infrastructure and workforce to assist them in leading healthy lives.

Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder, CEO and MD, Apollo AyurVAID, said that Budget 2026 takes a structural view of healthcare by recognizing that India's rising burden of non-communicable diseases cannot be addressed through any one system of medicine, it requires an integrative approach.

"The focus on Ayurveda and Yoga will strengthen the preventive and lifestyle dimension of care, while the creation of integrated medical hubs with Ayush centres embeds traditional medicine within mainstream healthcare delivery was a much needed move," he said.

Dr Issac Mathai, Founder Chairman and Medical Director of SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre said, India has been a trusted destination for medical travellers from the United States, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia for over a decade now, anchored in clinical excellence and accessible care.

"Budget 2026 advances this legacy through the proposal to create five regional medical hubs that integrate treatment, education and research within a single ecosystem," he said.

Dr Arun Singhvi, MD and Group CEO, ASG Eye Hospital, said that the government's initiative to upgrade and establish new Allied Health Professional (AHP) institutions is a big step for Indian healthcare.

"The focus on optometry is especially critical as it addresses the gap that India currently faces- of one optometrist for every 20,000 people. This move shifts the focus from simply 'expanding access' to building a system anchored in measurable excellence, ensuring that eye care delivery is consistent and high-quality regardless of geography," he said.

Complementing this focus on human capital is the welcome decision to reduce the TCS rate for education and medical purposes under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, he noted.

Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO - Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, said greater focus on preventive health, early detection and digital integration will support timely diagnosis and improved patient outcomes.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, said, “Budget 2026-27 targets from a public health management perspective, the Rs 10,000 crore allocation for the biopharma sector, reflecting the government’s intent to strengthen India’s healthcare innovation and research ecosystem.” The proposal to accredit 1,000 Indian clinical trial sites is a timely and strategic move to strengthen India's life sciences ecosystem, Sodani said.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), said, “SHE Marts and the caregiver ecosystem bring women-led and social enterprises in retail and healthcare into the mainstream.” PTI SM MR MR