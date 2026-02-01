Budget 2026-27 is for building a future-ready Bharat; to boost exports, mfg: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Budget for 2026-27 is aimed at building a "future-ready Bharat" and will help boost exports and domestic manufacturing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

He said the Budget has touched areas from manufacturing to services to exports to women, education, skilling, fishermen, animal husbandry and new age technologies.

"I would term this Budget as the 'Budget for future-ready Bharat'," he told PTI in an interview.

He added that almost 350 reforms have already been taken and the reform express is moving at a faster pace through various initiatives.

It has announced "unheard" benefits for data centres and has laid down the forward looking agenda of India.

The Union Budget on Sunday proposed a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies that provide cloud services to customers globally using data centres located in India, signalling the government's push to make the country a major hub for AI and digital infrastructure. PTI RR TRB