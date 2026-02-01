Budget 2026-27 offers no roadmap to tackle unemployment, inflation: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI): AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Union Budget 2026-27, alleging that it offers no roadmap to tackle unemployment and inflation.

Kejriwal asserted that from a national perspective, this Budget will increase inflation, create more unemployment, and today, the biggest problems for young people are unemployment and inflation.

"There is no concrete blueprint for creating jobs, and this budget will only increase inflation," Kejriwal said.

Secondly, "I was looking at the Budget. First of all, there is nothing in the Budget for Goa. The Central government has completely forgotten about Goa," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, said the government has chosen the path of reforms over rhetoric and asserted that India will continue to take steps towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

She also laid the 16th Finance Commission report on tax revenue devolution between the Centre and states for the period 2026-2031.

This is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget, bringing her closer to the record of 10 budgets presented by former prime minister Morarji Desai over different tenures. PTI VBH MPL MPL