Budget: Aim is to create one crore 'Lakhpati Didis', says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government will focus on the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme to ensure creation of one crore beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched by the Union government in 2023 and recognises women members of SHGs, who have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

"The state government will focus on women empowerment through the Lakhpati Didi scheme. We aim to create one crore women beneficiaries with annual income of Rs 1 lakh. This will ensure financial independence for women and foster a circular economy. Over 23 lakh women have benefitted so far, with plans to add another 24 lakh this year," he said.

The target is to have one crore women beneficiaries earning Rs 8,000- Rs10,000 monthly, creating a robust network of self-reliance, the CM added.

Incidentally, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Navsari in Gujarat where he spoke on the success of the scheme and exuded confidence that the target of five crore beneficiaries nationwide would be achieved in the time to come.

Speaking to reporters after the state budget was presented in the assembly, the CM also underscored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture.

"AI can revolutionize farming, from soil testing to flowering stages. It can reduce costs and improve productivity. We have introduced schemes to facilitate this transformation" Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra government is exploring AI integration in agriculture to address challenges such as climate change, unpredictable rainfall, crop diseases, and labour shortages, he said, adding that AI-powered tools can analyse crop health, monitor soil conditions, detect pests, and optimise farm management practices.

Responding to a query on the state government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, Fadnavis said some beneficiaries have come together to form a credit society in Nagpur with a seed capital of Rs 30 lakh.

"We are preparing such network of societies at state and district levels. Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries can invest the financial aid in gainful ventures, which can create a circular economy," he said.

The Maharashtra government on Monday allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme but did not announce a hike in the allowance. PTI ND BNM