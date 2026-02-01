Budget allocates Rs 4,869 crore to Ladakh; L-G says development in focus

New Delhi/Leh, Feb 1 (PTI) The Centre has allocated more than Rs 4,869 crore to the Union territory of Ladakh in the Union Budget 2026-27, a drop of around 33 per cent compared to the Revised Estimates of Rs 7,377.43 crore for the current fiscal.

The Union territory, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, post the abrogation of Article 370, received Rs 4,692.15 crore in the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.

This was revised to Rs 7,377.43 crore, which included Rs 5,029 crore under revenue and Rs 2,347.73 crore in capital expenses, the Budget document said.

In the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, Rs 4,869.31 crore has been allocated to Ladakh, with Rs 2,542.26 crore as revenue expenditure and Rs 2327.05 crore for capital.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, however, said the Centre increased the allocation from last year's Budget Estimates, maintaining its focus on the development of the Union territory.

“We welcome the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman. The proposed allocation of Rs 4,869.31 crore for Ladakh marks an increase from the previous year's allocation,” Gupta told PTI.

The lieutenant governor also said the increased allocation reflected the Centre's commitment towards strengthening infrastructure, improving public services and accelerating socio-economic development in the region.

Gupta welcomed the emphasis on heritage and cultural tourism, including the proposal to develop the Leh Palace as a vibrant and experiential cultural destination.

He said the initiative would help preserve Ladakh's rich cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism and generating livelihood opportunities for the local communities.

Gupta also expressed confidence that the provisions made in the Budget would further empower Ladakh on its path of inclusive development, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their continued support to the Union territory.