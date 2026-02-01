Budget allocation for 'control of pollution' increases

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The allocation for "control of pollution" schemes and projects, which includes funding for pollution control boards and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), has increased in the Union Budget 2026-27.

For 2026–27, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has been allocated Rs 3,759.46 crore, about Rs 278 crore or nearly 8 per cent more than the 2025–26 budget estimate of Rs 3,481.61 crore.

While the allocation for "control of pollution" was Rs 853.90 crore in the current fiscal, the amount for 2026-27 has risen to Rs 1,091 crore, according to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

The revised estimate for the category during 2025-26 stood at Rs 1,300 crore.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been allotted Rs 123 crore for 2026-27, up from Rs 116.2 crore in the revised estimates of 2025-26, reflecting incremental support for the agency that plays a central role in monitoring and implementing pollution-control measures across states.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory and regulatory body responsible for air quality management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, has received an allocation of Rs 35.26 crore, up from revised estimates of Rs 31.26 crore last year.

The Union Budget has proposed Rs 20,000 crore for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) – a measure that aligns with the green transition agenda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said pollution is no longer just an environmental issue but a national health emergency, and the government must focus on providing solutions in the Budget.

"Parliament must discuss it. The government must act. And this Budget must put real resources behind real solutions. Indians are not asking for reports or rhetoric. They are asking for clean air," he said.

Asked about no mention of pollution in the Finance Minister's budget speech, Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, said ,"Pollution is a priority for the government. We are working with many state governments on projects related to air and water pollution".

"There is a significant budgetary outlay on sewage control as well as drainage. A large portion of the finance commission grants to the local bodies, urban and rural, is tied to water and sanitation, particularly, I would say, sanitation. So pollution of all kinds remains our top priority, and there are different ways in which we are trying to tackle it," she said.

Aarti Kholsa, Founder and Director, Climate Trends, said the focus of government is rightly tilting towards building an energy transition ecosystem.

"However, given the extent of air pollution, the focus on mitigating air pollution could have been stronger, including accelerating EV adoption, fast charging and such areas," she said.

The National Mission for a Green India has been allocated Rs 212.50 crore - a notable uptick from the previous year's revised low of Rs 95.7 crore.

Funding for Project Tiger and Project Elephant stayed steady at Rs 290 crore, while wildlife habitat initiatives saw only limited expansion.