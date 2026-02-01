Budget blueprint for Viksit Bharat, says Yogi; Akhilesh calls it ‘invisible ledger’ of BJP’s corruption

Lucknow, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday drew mixed reactions from the top echelons of Uttar Pradesh politics, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath terming it a welfare-oriented blueprint for building a 'Viksit Bharat', and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav rebuking it as an "invisible ledger" of the BJP’s corruption.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, “On the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima and the birth anniversary of Sadguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, the Union Budget 2026-27, presented today by the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an inspiring blueprint for building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

“This Budget will provide opportunities to the youth, security to farmers, encouragement to entrepreneurs, relief to the middle class, and respect to the labourers.” This was the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

The chief minister said the Budget announcements would give a new impetus to innovation, manufacturing and employment, while strengthening agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, tourism, culture and the country’s knowledge traditions, “thus realising the mantra of 'Development with Heritage'”.

"Under the guidance of the prime minister, the foundation for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has been further strengthened by supporting MSMEs, startups and indigenous production. We are confident that this Budget, through social justice, inclusive development and good governance, will pave the way for the India of today and tomorrow,” Adityanath said, thanking the prime minister and the finance minister for a “visionary” “welfare-oriented” Budget.

Samajwadi Party chief president Akhilesh Yadav, however, launched a sharp attack on the Centre, saying the Budget is meant to aid the BJP’s own people and commissions, calling it an “invisible ledger” of its corruption.

Taking to X, Yadav said, “The result of the BJP’s Budget is out – the stock market has crashed. We already said that the question was not whether the stock market would open on Sunday, but how much more it would fall.” Reiterating that there was no reason to expect anything positive from the Budget, the former chief minister said, “When there is no hope from the BJP government, what can be expected from its Budget?” Yadav also said the Samajwadi Party considers every BJP budget as a “1/20th Budget” as it caters to only 5 per cent of the population.

“The BJP's Budget is meant for its own people and commissions. It is an invisible ledger of its corruption," he alleged.

Yadav also said the Budget neither mentioned nor cared for the common people, flagging the “failure” to provide tax relief to the public despite soaring inflation as “tax exploitation”.

In a lengthy post, Yadav claimed that while multiple concessions have been given to the businesses and leisure activities of the rich, the plate of expectations of those struggling with joblessness and unemployment remained empty.

“This is a disappointing and condemnable Budget," he claimed.

Reacting to the Budget, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “It focuses on youth and women empowerment, job creation, and strengthening education and healthcare. With sound policies and a results-oriented vision, the Budget firmly propels us towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047." “From manufacturing to infrastructure, healthcare to tourism, rural economy to AI, sports to pilgrimage – the Budget opens up vast opportunities in every sector.

"The allocation of two crucial high-speed rail corridors to Uttar Pradesh – Varanasi-Delhi and Varanasi-Siliguri – out of the seven planned corridors, will give a new direction to the state's connectivity, investment and development," Maurya said.