Budget blueprint for Viksit Bharat, says Yogi; Akhilesh, Mayawati question announcements

Lucknow, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday drew mixed reactions from the top echelons of Uttar Pradesh politics, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath terming it a welfare-oriented blueprint for building a 'Viksit Bharat', Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav rebuking it as an "invisible ledger" of the BJP's corruption, and BSP supremo Mayawati questioning the outcome of the “lofty” announcements.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, “The Union Budget 2026-27, presented today by the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an inspiring blueprint for building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

“This Budget will provide opportunities to the youth, security to farmers, encouragement to entrepreneurs, relief to the middle class, and respect to the labourers.” This was the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

The chief minister said the Budget announcements would give a new impetus to innovation, manufacturing and employment, while strengthening agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, tourism, culture and the country's knowledge traditions, thus “realising the mantra of 'Development with Heritage'”.

"Under the guidance of the prime minister, the foundation for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has been further strengthened by supporting MSMEs, startups and indigenous production. We are confident that this Budget, through social justice, inclusive development and good governance, will pave the way for the India of today and tomorrow,” Adityanath said, thanking the prime minister and the finance minister for a “visionary, welfare-oriented” Budget.

Samajwadi Party chief president Akhilesh Yadav, however, launched a sharp attack on the Centre, saying the Budget is meant to aid the BJP's own people and commissions, calling it an “invisible ledger” of its corruption.

Taking to X, Yadav said, “The result of the BJP's Budget is out – the stock market has crashed. We already said that the question was not whether the stock market would open on Sunday, but how much more it would fall.” Reiterating that there was no reason to expect anything positive from the Budget, the former chief minister said, “When there is no hope from the BJP government, what can be expected from its Budget?” Yadav also said the Samajwadi Party considers every BJP Budget as a “1/20th Budget”, as it caters to only 5 per cent of the population.

“The BJP's Budget is meant for its own people and commissions. It is an invisible ledger of its corruption," he alleged.

Yadav also said the Budget neither mentioned nor cared for the common people, flagging the “failure” to provide tax relief to the public despite soaring inflation as “tax exploitation”.

In his lengthy post, Yadav claimed that while multiple concessions have been given to the businesses and leisure activities of the rich, the plate of expectations of those struggling with joblessness and unemployment remained empty.

“This is a disappointing and condemnable Budget,” he claimed.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the Budget presented by the Centre, with its various schemes, projects, promises and assurances, raises concern about their future outcomes.

“While the names of these initiatives sound impressive, it is crucial that their impact on the ground is not negligible. Therefore, it is essential that these initiatives are not merely discussed but also implemented with genuine intent for the benefit of all sections of society,” Mayawati said in a post on X.

“The Budget is, in a way, a reflection of the ruling party's policies, intentions and character. It reveals whether the government's thinking is truly pro-poor and inclusive, focused on the broader national interest, or whether it is driven by a capitalist mindset, supporting large corporations and wealthy individuals,” she said.

It also raises the question of whether the claims, promises and expectations from last year's Budget have been fulfilled, or if they were simply a formality, Mayawati said.

“Has there been any tangible improvement in people's lives? Ultimately, what matters more than GDP figures is much-needed development and qualitative changes in people's lives, which are directly linked to the broader public and national interest.

“These aspects must be assessed before celebrating the Budget,” Mayawati said.

Reacting to the Budget, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “It focuses on youth and women empowerment, job creation, and strengthening education and healthcare. With sound policies and a results-oriented vision, the Budget firmly propels us towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047." From manufacturing to infrastructure, healthcare to tourism, rural economy to AI, and sports to pilgrimage – the Budget opens up vast opportunities in every sector, he said.

"The allocation of two crucial high-speed rail corridors to Uttar Pradesh – Varanasi-Delhi and Varanasi-Siliguri – out of the seven planned corridors, will give a new direction to the state's connectivity, investment and development," Maurya said.