Budget charts decisive course for India to emerge as global tech leader: Socomec

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union budget charts a decisive course for India's evolution into a global technology leader, said a top official of city-based Socomec Innovative Power Solutions.

The enhanced capital outlay of Rs 12.2 lakh crore and the plan to launch India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reaffirm the government's commitment to deep-tech indigenisation, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions Regional Manager Meenu Singhal said in a company statement.

"The focus on establishing Rare Earth corridors further strengthens the foundation for a secure and self-reliant supply chain. The budget's emphasis on providing skilling programmes will encourage the youth in providing quality employment opportunities," he added.