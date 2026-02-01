Budget evokes mixed response from Delhi traders

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2026-27 drew mixed responses from trader organisations here, with some calling it visionary and inclusive, while others flagged missed opportunities and concerns for key sectors.

BJP MP and Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, described the budget as “an excellent blend of visionary thinking, pragmatic policies and economic empowerment”, which would push India firmly towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

He said linking budget provisions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swadeshi call would help boost exports and open new global markets.

Emphasising on the need to focus on MSMEs, he said, “MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. The measures announced for the MSME sector in this budget will play a vital role in employment generation, promoting entrepreneurship and making Indian products globally competitive.” However, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) called the budget a mixed bag. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the budget is “mixture of happiness & sadness”, observing that “no announcement regarding income tax slab” was made.

Welcoming the proposed Rs 10,000 crore fund for MSMEs, Goyal said it was a good step but there was nothing special for the manufacturing sector to boost India’s trade and industries.

He expressed concern over higher Securities Transaction Tax, saying this was not a good step for 15 crore Indians investing in the stock market.

Goyal said Delhi’s business community is feeling overlooked as "not a single announcement has been made for the business and industries of Delhi while the traders of Delhi pay billions of rupees of GST and income tax.” On the agriculture front, the trader associations said that the announcements in the budget will help farmers and the MSME industries grow.

Manoj Goyal, National President Agriprenuer Ukranti federation said dedicated research programmes for farmers will likely result in increased income and reduced risk for them.

Ashish Grover, president Delhi Drug Traders Association said that much needed relief was provided in the budget for medicine prices. “Prices of high-end medicines, whether generic or patented for cancer patients, have been reduced, it will benefit all,” Grover said.

Puneet Singhal, president, Computer Mobile Dealers Association (CMDA) Delhi said the overall budget is positive and will lead to growth. " There are a lot of growth potential for IT services, incentives provided for establishing cloud services is a welcome move and may result in job opportunities."