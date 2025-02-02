Budget: FMCG makers say tax relief, enhanced spending on rural development to spur consumption

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Fast-moving consumer goods companies hope for a revival in consumption growth, aided by higher household disposable funds due to significant tax reliefs and increased investments on rural development announced in the FY26 Budget.

The measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on Saturday will not only alleviate the burden of inflation and lay the strong fiscal foundation for the FMCG industry but also help stimulate demand for premium products, experts and makers said.

Terming the budget as progressive, Emami Vice Chairman & MD Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said: "A major highlight of this budget is the significant announcement on personal income tax, which is a welcome move.

"By putting more money in the hands of consumers, this step is expected to boost consumption and drive an increase in discretionary spending, ultimately strengthening overall economic momentum," said Agarwal, who is also president of the industry body FICCI.

PepsiCo India & South Asia Chief Executive Officer Jagrut Kotecha said the budget is focused on an income-led economic revival that will provide relief to the middle-income group.

"The measures introduced should alleviate the burden of inflation and rising living costs, bringing much-needed relief to consumers and in turn help in stimulating overall consumption," said Kotecha.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Chief Financial Officer Aasif Malbari said the latest annual budget takes a balanced approach by strengthening rural infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumer spending, which are three critical pillars for the FMCG sector.

"The Budget lays a strong foundation for a more consumption-driven economy, creating significant growth opportunities for the FMCG industry," he said, adding, "Investments in rural development and job creation will boost economic activity and drive higher consumption, opening new opportunities for market expansion." Additionally, tax reforms benefiting the middle class will increase disposable income, further fuelling demand across essential and aspirational FMCG categories, Malbari added.

Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said the Union Budget 2025-26 is a bold and forward-looking plan that places the middle class at its core while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth across all sectors.

For middle-class families, strategic focus on targeted tax relief and enhanced social security measures will uplift household sentiments, boost disposable income and drive consumption, he added.

The Indian FMCG sector, from the last three quarters, has been witnessing a slow growth in the urban area on account of high food inflation, which in turn impacted the demand. The rural market has outpaced urban growth, reversing the trend during the pandemic when villages saw slow demand.

Historically, rural demand has been rising twice the rate of urban areas but on a lower base, driven by over 800 million people whose purchase behaviour is mostly linked to farm output.

"The Union Budget 2025 provides a strong fiscal foundation for the FMCG industry, marked by key measures aimed at boosting consumer demand and improving spending power," said Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Consumer Industry Leader Naveen Malpani.

Moreover, increase in disposable income from tax relief, combined with moderating inflation, will help restore confidence and drive demand in FMCG segments, especially in urban markets which have witnessed a decline for the past few months, he added.

DS Group Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said: "The forgoing of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct taxes and full tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh income under the new regime is expected to boost consumer spending, benefiting sectors such as FMCG, automobiles, and retail. The middle class and salaried professionals will have more disposable income, driving demand in these areas." RSH Global Co-founder and Chairman Sunil Agarwal said: "The proposed income tax reforms are poised to enhance disposable income, driving demand across the FMCG sector, including beauty and personal care." Adani Wilmar MD & CEO Angshu Mallick said that the focus on tax reliefs and measures aimed at increasing disposable incomes, especially for the middle class, is a positive move that will strengthen purchasing power and drive demand for quality food products.

"The Budget takes encouraging steps toward improving agricultural productivity and boosting consumer well-being. Support for oilseed cultivation and food processing will enhance domestic production, while tax reforms and rural development efforts are expected to drive consumer demand," he said.

Deloitte India Partner & Consumer Industry Leader Anand Ramanathan said the budget will help spur both the rural and urban economy by encouraging private consumption while maintaining government capital expenditure.

"Reversing inverted duty structures, enhancing the ease of doing business and promoting exports in sectors such as textiles, food processing, toys, footwear and leather will help boost manufacturing and encourage private investment in consumption oriented sectors," he said.

Moreover, social security for gig workers, enhancing guarantee for MSMEs, extending mudra loans to homestay providers and making credit more accessible for farmers will help broad-base the consumption support beyond the formal sector to more unorganised parts of the economy.