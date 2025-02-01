Budget focussed on driving growth, inclusive development: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on a journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity." She asserted that the Indian economy is the fastest-growing among all developing economies.

In her record 8th straight Budget presentation, the finance minister said, "We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to stimulate growth."