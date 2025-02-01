Business

Budget FY26 to initiate reforms in six areas: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 will initiate reforms in six areas of taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory framework.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, she said the government's development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention.

A Viksit Bharat will have zero poverty, quality education, high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare, she said and added that the budget's focus is to take everyone together on inclusive growth path.

