Budget FY26 will help make India a top global tourism destination: Industry

Mumbai: Industry experts on Saturday said the Budget announcements for the tourism sector will help make India a top global tourism destination and will create new opportunities for growth, jobs, and innovation.

The Union Budget 2025-26 proposes that the top 50 tourist destinations in the country will be developed in partnership with states in a "challenge mode", as tourism is a driver of employment-led growth and unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure, skill development and ease of travel.

"The plan to develop the top 50 tourism destinations in partnership with state governments is a major initiative.

This collaboration will not only improve infrastructure but also help spread tourism across the country, attracting more visitors and benefiting local communities," Pradeep Shetty, spokesperson, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India - and Vice President, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, said.

The focus on medical and wellness tourism through the 'Heal-in-India' initiative is a forward-thinking move that will strengthen India's position as a global leader in healthcare, he said.

Further, the introduction of visa fee waivers and e-visa options for certain tourist groups will make India an even more attractive destination.

"Simplifying the visa process will encourage more international visitors, boosting tourism and further contributing to the economy," he said.

Mahesh Iyer - MD and CEO, Thomas Cook (India) said, the Budget takes significant strides to strengthen India's travel and tourism sector by focusing on connectivity, infrastructure, and policy reforms.

"The increase in the tax exemption ceiling to Rs 12 lakh and rationalisation of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances will support discretionary spending on travel, both domestic and international.

Additionally, targeted investments in medical and religious tourism, including the 'Heal in India' initiative and visa relaxations, position India as a hub for world-class, affordable care," he added.

SOTC Travel Managing Director and CEO Vishal Suri said, by including hotels in the harmonised infrastructure list, the Budget streamlines investment in the sector, while Mudra loans for small enterprises and homestays will foster grassroots entrepreneurship. Skill development initiatives also play a vital role in positioning India as a globally competitive tourism market.

With these targeted reforms and investments, the Budget lays a solid foundation for India to emerge as a premier global tourism destination, driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and job creation, he added.

ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said, "The government's continued focus on developing 50 new tourist destinations, with a special emphasis on spiritual sites, will further drive the growth of domestic and inbound travel.

Spiritual tourism has been witnessing strong growth in the last two years." Bookings to destinations like Varanasi, Gaya, Shirdi, Puri, Haridwar, and Vaishno Devi increased by 100-150 per cent YoY on ixigo last quarter, he said adding that initiatives like visa fee waivers will further enhance India's appeal as a global destination.

Atlys Founder and CEO Mohak Nahta said the government's announcements for the sector is a significant step toward strengthening India's position as a global travel hub.

He said, streamlining visa access has consistently been a key driver of tourism growth, and these measures will enhance inbound travel while boosting employment and local economies.

"The emphasis on spiritual and medical tourism aligns with India's unique strengths, catering to global travellers seeking immersive cultural experiences and world-class healthcare.

These initiatives will not only attract more visitors but also create new opportunities for businesses in hospitality, wellness, and allied sectors, further driving economic growth," he added.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director, India Subcontinent and MEA at Agoda, highlighted Budget announcements on investments in the expansion of the UDAN scheme to connect 120 new destinations, and enhanced support for homestays, among others.

BLS International JMD Shikhar Aggarwal stated that the government's focus on transforming India's tourism landscape through strategic partnerships and policy reforms is a visionary leap forward.

"...we are particularly encouraged by the emphasis on streamlining visa processes and expanding medical tourism through the 'Heal in India' initiative, which aligns with our expertise in delivering seamless visa and consular services worldwide," he said.

Further, the special focus on Buddhist circuits and spiritual tourism opens new avenues for niche travel experiences, which are well-positioned to facilitate through BLS' expanded visa service networks, he said.

"We commend the government's holistic approach to fostering public-private partnerships and creating an ecosystem where tourism becomes a catalyst for economic empowerment.

These measures will not only attract global travelers but also strengthen India's position as a hub for cultural, medical, and sustainable tourism," he added.