Budget FY27 to boost infra push, MSME support to drive growth, investment: Consumer cos

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Union Budget's emphasis on manufacturing, infrastructure, MSMEs and agriculture will strengthen domestic supply chains, generate employment and reinforce India’s long-term growth trajectory, according to leading multinational consumer goods and retail companies.

This also reinforces India as an attractive destination for long-term investment, they said.

PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said the Budget’s comprehensive vision for Viksit Bharat provides clarity for businesses to invest with confidence.

"The government's continued focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing, generating employment, and driving agricultural transformation provides the clarity businesses need to continue investing with confidence," he added.

Budget's emphasis on building domestic capacity and infrastructure reinforces India's emergence as a stable and attractive destination for long-term investment, he said.

"As an agri company at heart, we are particularly encouraged by the farmer-centric measures that will strengthen rural livelihoods for resilient agricultural value chains of the future," said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled Rs 53.5 lakh crore the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament, in which she announced measures to boost manufacturing, offered long-term tax incentives for global data centres, and support for agriculture and tourism, seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks.

IKEA India CFO Murali Iyer said the Budget keeps people at the heart of India’s growth journey.

"The focus on strengthening MSMEs, improving access to credit and supporting employment has the potential to create a meaningful difference to households and local communities across the country," he said.

Iyer noted that design education, skilling and support for textiles will boost creativity and capability-building, while investments in Tier II and III cities, high-speed rail corridors and infrastructure will improve connectivity and open new opportunities.

"This vision aligns deeply with IKEA’s long-term commitment to India," said Iyer.

SLMG Beverages, one of the leading bottlers of beverage major Coca-Cola in India, said the Budget reinforces a manufacturing-first, Make in India approach.

"The continued push on infrastructure, with capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, will directly benefit beverage manufacturers by improving logistics efficiency, distribution reach, and last-mile connectivity across markets," said its Joint Managing Director Paritosh Ladhani.

Ladhani added that localisation in bottling, packaging and allied inputs will support cost stability, while sustained MSME support remains critical for the sector’s vendor ecosystem.

"Although there were no direct tax incentives for non-alcoholic beverages, the broader pro-manufacturing and pro-consumption policy environment, along with ongoing discussions on GST rationalisation, provides a positive foundation for volume-led growth and long-term expansion of India's packaged beverage sector," he said.