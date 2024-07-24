Budget giving backdoor entry to farm laws; may lead to corporatisation of agri: SKM

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said the Union Budget will lead to the corporatisation of agriculture and alleged that it also provides for a "backdoor entry" to the provisions of the three farm laws, which were repealed nearly two years ago.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders said the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, did not have any provisions for improving the situation of farmers, and they will burn copies of the Budget as a protest.

"There is nothing for farmers in the Budget. It is the same as last year...," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Stating that the SKM is not opposed to any states getting funds, he said while Bihar has been given financial packages, the agriculture sector has been ignored, and there are no provisions for creating a strong "mandi" system in the state.

Ashish Mittal of the All India Kisan Maha Sabha (AIKMS) pointed out that the announcement related to natural farming in the Budget may lead to a decline in production, as happened in the case of Sri Lanka.

"They are going to train one crore farmers for natural farming. The problem is it will lead to a reduction in production. A similar move in Sri Lanka had led to the food crisis there," he added.

Jai Kisan Andolan leader Avik Saha said the Budget was trying to provide a "backdoor entry" to the provisions of farm laws.

"Farmers are almost invisible in the Budget. It is trying to give a backdoor entry to the farm laws," he noted.

In a statement issued after the press conference, SKM said the Budget will lead to the corporatisation of agriculture at the cost of farmers and workers, and usurp the rights of state governments, violating the basic concept of the federal character of the Constitution of India.

They appealed for the widest unity of all sections, including farmers, workers, women, youth, and students, to rally and build massive struggles across India against the Budget.

"SKM appeals to the farmers across India to conduct widespread campaigns and protest in the villages and burn the copies of this anti-people pro-corporate Budget," SKM said.

The farmers’ organisation said a tax exemption of 5 per cent was declared for MNCs, and the government is not ready to tax the corporates and super-rich, while 67 per cent of the GST collected as indirect tax is from 50 per cent of the poor population.

"There is no tax increase on Corporate Companies and any wealth tax and inheritance tax thus, clearly revealing its anti-farmer, anti-worker class bias. This is not acceptable to the farmers of the country," SKM said and questioned why no loan waiver has been provided to farmers.

They also said the Budget has neglected the long pending demands of the farmers for MSP at C2+50 per cent formula with guaranteed procurement.

"Even though the RBI has transferred Rs 2,10,874 crore as surplus to the Union Government for the accounting year 2023-24, the Budget has cruelly neglected the long pending demand of comprehensive loan waiver to farmers and workers though as per the official records, 31 farmers are committing suicide daily in India," they said.

"The Union Government had given 14.46 lakh crore debt waivers to corporate houses during the last ten years and is currently processing another 10.2 lakh crore through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code." SKM also demanded the Union Government to amend the GST Act and reinstate the right to taxation of state governments. PTI AO AO IJT BAL BAL