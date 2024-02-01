Budget nothing more than election speech, says Goa AAP leader

Panaji: Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar on Thursday said the Union budget was nothing more than an "election speech." Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about rising foreign investment but did not utter a word about the falling rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar, he said, reacting to the interim budget.

"It was more like a popular speech. It is like an election speech. There is nothing concrete. There were no concrete figures," Palekar told reporters.

"She should have come out with concrete proposals to lift the entire economy. It has also to be conducive to industrial development and employment generation. But that did not happen," he added.

The budget did not offer anything to the middle and lower income groups and gave no hope to the industries either, Palekar claimed.