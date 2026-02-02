Budget offers schemes for Divyangjan empowerment, but needs more accessibility integration: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Union Budget 2026-27 offers schemes to empower differently-abled persons, but accessibility integration, especially for people with reduced mobility, needs more emphasis, experts said.

Further, integrating digital accessibility into infrastructure at tourist sites could unlock crores of rupees in revenue, they said.

In the Union Budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana to provide dignified livelihood opportunities through industry-relevant and customised training specific to disability groups.

"Budget 2026 commendably offers schemes for Divyangjan empowerment, skills, and employment. However, greater emphasis on accessibility integration as a foundational need for persons with reduced mobility would strengthen its overall impact," Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of leading accessibility organisation Svayam, said.

Jindal, who is also MD of Jindal SAW Ltd, said, "15 archaeological sites have the potential to boost tourism... proper physical and digital accessibility integration in infrastructure, travel, and tourism is vital and could unlock USD 214.17 billion in revenue for the country".

Neha Arora, founder and CEO of Planet Abled, an inclusive travel company for people with disabilities, said, "There is a mention (in the Budget) of scaling of caregivers for people with disabilities and the elderly, and investment showcases for assistive technologies and prosthetics at Alemco. I appreciate these alongside creating another National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS)".

However, she said, there was an expectation for more for people with disabilities.

"There hasn't been much increase in the Budget even though we have millions of people with disabilities... Besides, there has been no change in the income tax slab rebate for disabled people and with the rising cost of living and rising cost of all assistive equipment or services that people need, there has been no consideration on that aspect," she added.