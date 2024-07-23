Budget promises to boost productivity in agriculture, enhance employment: Gadkari

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the Budget 2024-25 promises to boost productivity in agriculture, enhance employment and skilling, and elevate human resources and social justice.

With a strong focus on infrastructure, innovation, research, and next-generation reforms, Gadkari said this budget sets the stage for India's significant advancement across all sectors.

"A brighter, more prosperous future awaits us all," he wrote on X with the hashtag #BudgetForViksitBharat.

Gadkari further said this forward-thinking budget fosters sustainable growth, innovation, and enduring progress, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL