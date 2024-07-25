Budget proposals for marine sector to boost India's aquaculture, seafood exports: MPEDA

New Delhi: Budget announcements for the marine sector such as rationalisation of customs duties and financing facilities will help boost the country's India's aquaculture and seafood exports, MPEDA said on Thursday.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) also said the Budget includes a range of strategic measures aimed at bolstering the competitiveness of marine products, with a particular focus on shrimp production and export.

Various inputs used in the manufacture of shrimp and fish feed will now enjoy customs duty exemptions, it said adding a number of feed inputs such as mineral and vitamin pre-mixes, krill meal, fish lipid oil, crude fish oil, algal prime, algal oil are fully exempted from any import duty.

Artemia and Artemia cysts which are key nutritional inputs in aqua hatchery were also fully exempted from any import duty.

The Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on essential aquafarm/ hatchery inputs such as Vannamei and black tiger broodstock, polychaete worms, and fish/shrimp feed has been reduced to 5 per cent.

Import duty for insect meal and single-cell protein has been cut down to 5 per cent.

"These announcements made in the Union Budget 2024-25 are set to significantly enhance aquaculture and seafood export sectors," the authority said.

It also said that the government has committed to providing substantial financial support to establish a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres (NBCs) for shrimp broodstocks.

"This initiative is anticipated to drastically reduce India's reliance on imported broodstock, potentially saving the industry up to Rs 150 crore annually," it said adding hatchery operators are expected to benefit significantly, with projected savings of 50 per cent on broodstock costs.

About one lakh farmers will benefit from a 30 per cent reduction in shrimp seed costs.

Further, it said the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will play a crucial role in facilitating financing for shrimp farming, processing, and export.

"This intervention is designed to cover 80 per cent of project costs for farmers, accompanied by an interest subvention of up to 3 per cent," MPEDA said.

It added that a total of 639 export processing units are expected to benefit from enhanced access to infrastructure development funds, enabling them to improve and expand their facilities through assistance from NABARD.

DV Swamy, Chairman of MPEDA, said that the proposed measures will substantially lower production costs, elevate quality, and enhance the international competitiveness of Indian marine products.

The marine products sector has been a vital contributor to India's export earnings, with seafood exports reaching an all-time high of over Rs 60,000 crore in the last financial year.

The authority was established in 1972 under the Ministry of Commerce and it is responsible for the development of the marine products industry with a special focus on exports.