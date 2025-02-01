Budget proposes social security scheme for gig workers, help in e-Shram registration

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a social security scheme for one crore gig workers engaged with online platforms and said the government will provide them identity cards and facilitate their registration on the e-Shram portal.

The move will help these platform workers get benefits of social welfare schemes run by various government agencies.

Presenting her eighth straight budget in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the new-age services economy. Recognising their contribution, our government will arrange for their identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal." She further said that these workers will be provided healthcare under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

This measure is likely to assist nearly 1 crore gig workers, she said.

The e-Shram portal was launched in August 2021 to register and support workers in unorganised sectors by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) and create a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW).

As of January 27, 2025, over 30.58 crore unorganised workers have already registered on the e-Shram portal. So far, 12 schemes of different central ministries or departments have been integrated/mapped with e-Shram.

As per the Social Security Code 2020, a gig worker means a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship. These include persons engaged with online platforms like Uber, Ola, Swiggy, and Zomato, among others.

Hailing the budget announcement, trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said, registration on the e-Shram portal for gig and platform workers will ensure their recognition and inclusion in the social security framework. "Additionally, the announcement of a health cover for them is a commendable step towards worker welfare." Deepika Mathur, Executive Director, Deloitte India, also termed the move as a "welcome step" which will help "bring in gig and platform workers within the ambit of social security in line with the suggestions under the labour codes".

Veenu Jaichand, Partner Skill Development, Employment & Entrepreneurship, EY India, opined that the initiative marks "a positive step forward in recognising this crucial segment" of the workforce.

"This move not only ensures better access to medical benefits but also acknowledges the contributions of gig workers to the economy. However, to truly empower gig workers, it is essential to build on this foundation by expanding the social security framework and improving working conditions," Jaichand said.

She also suggested that introducing contributory benefits such as pensions, provident funds, and unemployment insurance will offer gig workers long-term financial security.

"...addressing issues like fair pay, job security, and safe working environments will ensure that gig workers are not only supported in times of health crisis but also in their day-to-day work life and beyond," she added.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech, described the move as "transformative" and said "this growing category of professionals and micro-entrepreneurs is vital to India's economic growth".

"The government must incentivise corporate-led upskilling, CSR-driven initiatives, and apprenticeship-based training to integrate gig workers into India's formal economy, driving sustainable employment and economic participation," he added. PTI KKS HVA