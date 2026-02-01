Budget provides clear blueprint that guides journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047: SG Tushar Mehta

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Sunday said the Union Budget provides a clear blueprint that guides the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and a resilient, self-sufficient and globally-competitive India.

The law officer said the three "kartavya" of accelerating sustainable economic growth, building human capacity and ensuring inclusive development animate every aspect of the reforms ushered in by the Budget.

"The vision of the Budget is as wide as it is deep. The substantial capital expenditure on crucial infrastructure spans high-speed rail corridors, national waterways and digital public infrastructure, while maintaining fiscal discipline.

"The emphasis on 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' is animated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's deep and unwavering faith in Yuva Shakti, which is our greatest resource," Mehta said in a statement.

The solicitor general said the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (a self-reliant India) has been fortified by schemes for empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), advancing India's leadership in emerging areas, such as biomaterials and semiconductors, and increasing critical mineral security.

"The fine print of the Finance Bill, 2026, contains numerous measures aimed at providing relief to corporate India as well as the average individual taxpayer. The architecture of the taxation regime has been firmly moved towards trusting the tax paper and easing compliance.

"A number of welcome measures aimed at reducing pendency of tax-related litigation and further improving fairness, clarity and expediency in tax administration will start to reap dividends in the short as well as long term. This is a budget that is responsive to the needs of today, while building a future-ready Bharat,"