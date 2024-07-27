Budget reflects Modi's vision to achieve the developed India goal: Mandaviya

Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) The Budget 2024-25 focuses on the development of the poor, women, youth and farmers to make India a developed nation by 2047 which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's holistic vision, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on the 'Union Budget of Modi 3.0' at the Chhattisgarh BJP office in Raipur, the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's slogan on taking India to the 21st Century remained unfulfilled. In contrast, Modi has set the development target with a roadmap.

"The Budget reflects Modiji's vision. He doesn't think in token but in total (holistically). Modi Ji gave the vision of Amrit Kaal on taking the country forward in an inclusive manner," he said.

Mandaviya said Modi has resolved to transform India into a developed nation when it completes 100 years of Independence and proposed to fix pathways to achieve this goal.

"Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had spoken about taking the country to the 21st century but he didn't set the pathway to achieve this goal. The slogan of 21st Century remained merely a slogan," he added.

Modi's vision to make India a developed nation underscores the need to empower "four castes", namely Garib' (poor), 'Annadata' (farmer), 'mahila' (women) and 'Yuva' (youth), the Union minister said, adding that key allocations have been made in the Budget for the development of these four sections.

"The Union Budget is centred around the youth and employment, and a provision has been made for skilling the youth," he said, referencing to a provision to make ITIs skill hubs and increase employment opportunities.

"One crore youth will see skill development while four crore youth will get employment in the next 5 years," Mandaviya said.

He highlighted a Budgetary provision to provide basic facilities like "roads, water and electricity" in sync with time considering a growing number of middle-class people, noting the "roti, kapda, and makan" slogan is transformed into "road, paani, and light (electricity)'.

Mandaviya also underlined the allocations for various sectors including manufacturing.

"Micro and small industries will benefit by developing e-commerce platforms. The Budget will ensure proper development of villages in rural areas, roads, water supply, cleanliness, all basic amenities, nearby markets," he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, the housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families will be met with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, Mandaviya said, adding that a provision of Rs 1 lakh crore for research and innovation will directly benefit the youth. PTI TKP NSK