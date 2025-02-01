Budget shows Centre concerned about faster growth of Bihar: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said the Union Budget showed the Centre's concern about faster growth of the state.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements for Bihar, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT-Patna.

Bihar, currently ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will go to the polls later this year.

"It's a historic Budget that will benefit Bihar in a large way. The NDA government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the faster growth of the state. The finance minister announced a slew of schemes for the state," Choudhary told reporters.

"The state will witness faster growth under the leadership of the PM and CM Nitish Kumar. We thank PM Modi, and the Union finance minister for the announcements made for Bihar," he added.

Sitharaman announced that the Centre will set up a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in the state, besides facilitating greenfield airports.

Choudhary, also the state's finance minister, said, "Bihar will get a greenfield airport which will meet the future needs of the state. This is in addition to the expansion of Patna airport and airport in Bihta." He said the Centre's efforts to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will boost employment and the economy of the state.

"Income up to Rs 12 lakh per year is now tax-free. This is a gift for the middle class of the country and crores of people will benefit from it," he said.

Asked about Madhubani artwork on the saree Sitharaman wore while presenting the Budget, Choudhary said the priority given to Bihar was visible in every aspect of the BJP-led government at the Centre. PTI PKD SOM