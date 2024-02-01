Budget takes care of all sections of society, says Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said the union budget caters to the needs of every section of society.

Advertisment

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, said the budget was useless as it did not give any relief to the people from high taxes.

"The union interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the aspirations of crores of people in the country. It has all elements for taking care of every section of society," CM Patel said in a post on X.

"The budget will give direction and energy to achieve the prime minister's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Advertisment

Welcoming the target of constructing two crore new houses under the rural housing scheme, Patel said states like Gujarat will also benefit from the new scheme aiming to cover one crore homes with solar rooftop power generation sets.

"The decision to include Asha and anganwadi workers under Ayushman Bharat scheme will bring happiness to them," he said.

The allocation of Rs 11.11 lakh crore will boost the development of a world-class infrastructure, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil in a post on X said the people expected the BJP government to give some relief from the high income tax rate in an election year, but no relief was provided.

"Gujarat's diamond industry has been constantly demanding reduction in the import duty as the industry is passing through recession due to the wars taking place in the world. However, no relief has been given to the diamond sector," he said.

"Overall, the budget is useless. It has not offered any solution to the two biggest problems of the country, inflation and unemployment," the Congress leader added.

Sitharaman on Thursday presented an interim budget ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The new government will present a full-fledged budget after the polls. PTI PD KRK