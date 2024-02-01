Budget takes commendable steps to address several issues in healthcare sector: Industry players

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The interim Budget 2024-25 has proposed 'commendable steps' to address various issues in the healthcare sector, including shortage of professionals and strengthening of medical education, industry players said on Thursday.

The government's initiative to launch a cervical cancer vaccination drive for girls aged 9-14 and consolidate maternal and child healthcare schemes under one programme demonstrates a proactive approach to preventive healthcare, they said.

Yet, they said the healthcare sector's long-standing demands, such as GST rationalisation and increased investments, need to be addressed.

"The 2024 (interim) Budget takes a forward-looking approach to healthcare. Establishing a committee to expand medical colleges within existing hospital infrastructure addresses the shortage of healthcare professionals and strengthens medical education," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

Raghuvanshi, who is also the President of NATHEALTH, further said the initiative to combat cervical cancer through HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14 is proactive in disease prevention.

Similarly, Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and Managing Director Ameera Shah said the interim Budget takes commendable steps in healthcare and seeks to strengthen healthcare infrastructure by establishing additional medical colleges, which will effectively address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals.

"Equally noteworthy is the government's initiative to launch a cervical cancer vaccination drive for girls aged 9-14 and consolidate maternal and child healthcare schemes under one programme, demonstrating a proactive approach to preventive healthcare," she added.

Indira IVF CEO and co-founder Kshitiz Murdia said the interim Budget 2024-25 has touched upon an important segment of the Indian population in the healthcare outlay -- mother and child.

In her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Various schemes for maternal and child care will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation. Upgradation of Anganwadi centres under 'Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0' will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development".

Murdia said the move to expedite the action through Saksham Aganwadi for the benefit of mother and child is an imperative step to improve the health parameters of the rural population.

On cervical cancer prevention vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years, he said, "Getting protected against the disease through effective immunisation and enabling early detection are two crucial steps that can help us save close to 1,25,000 women every year".

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said the interim Budget on 'Viksit Bharat' and spells out a broad strategy for the comprehensive development of the nation and the focus on healthcare will further India's overall development.

"The Pharmaceutical sector is a knowledge-driven industry and the emphasis on innovation is of vital importance. The industry aims to move up the value chain by spending on innovation and R&D...We look forward to the thrust on research and innovation in pharma during the comprehensive Budget later this year," he added.

Similarly, Raghuvanshi noted that some long-standing demands, like GST rationalisation and increased investments in the healthcare sector, need to be addressed.

"We anticipate their consideration in the upcoming comprehensive Budget," he added.