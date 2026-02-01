Budget to position NE as multi-dimensional growth engine: Indian Chamber of Commerce

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Announcements in the Union Budget 2026-27 will spur overall development of the northeast, positioning it as a “multi-dimensional growth engine”, the regional unit of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said on Sunday.

“ICC finds it to be a budget with an emphasis on growth, inclusiveness and being forward thinking. We feel that this is a budget that will encourage the overall development of the northeast region,” it said in a statement.

The North East India Regional Council of ICC said the Budget adopts the “Ashtalakshmi development model for the northeast, positioning the region as a multi-dimensional growth engine through focused investments in connectivity, tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and industrial development, thereby strengthening its role as a civilisational confluence and an emerging economic hub.” It welcomed the announcement of development of Buddhist circuits across six northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura, “aimed at positioning the region as a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination”.

The industry body also hailed the proposed high-speed rail link connecting Siliguri in West Bengal to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and announcement of provision for 4,000 electric buses across the northeast region.

“The combined focus on heritage-led tourism and green infrastructure reflects a balanced and future-ready development strategy for the region,” it said.

Chairman of the North East India Regional Council of ICC, Mahesh Saharia, said the 47 per cent increase in allocation for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), taking the total allocation to Rs 5,915 crore, emphasises the government’s commitment for the region.

Sarat Kumar Jain, chairman, Assam and Meghalaya State Committee of ICC, also lauded the Budget. “It is a decisive step toward strengthening India’s economic resilience while ensuring balanced regional growth.” Jain welcomed the decision to upgrade the National Mental Health Institute in Tezpur as a regional apex centre, noting that strengthening healthcare infrastructure will play a vital role in addressing emerging public health challenges and improving access to specialised care. PTI SSG RBT