Budget to support AVGC content creator labs in 15,000 schools, 500 colleges: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced support to setting up content creator labs across 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, a flagship initiative of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"India's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is a growing industry, projected to require two million professionals by 2030," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

"I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges," the finance minister said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been allocated Rs 4551.94 crore in the Union Budget, with a substantial amount marked for Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, besides funds for talent development in animation, visual effects and gaming and supporting the community radio movement.

An allocation of Rs 250 crore has been made for talent development in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector, under which the government promotes India and its youth as leaders in content creation.