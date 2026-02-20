Budget, trade deals will provide boost to industry: BJP president

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday said the trade deals struck with various countries coupled with the Budget for 2026-27 will provide a boost to the Indian industry.

He was addressing a gathering of industrialists, Chartered Accountants and entrepreneurs from Gujarat here.

At a time when the world is going through a period of economic instability, India is the fastest growing economy, achieving a growth rate of 7 percent while controlling inflation through discipline and financial management, he said.

India has struck trade deals with many countries in the last one year, including the "mother of all deals" with the European Union and another with the United States, he said.

These deals were negotiated with patience and they safeguard India's interests and support its future roadmap, Nabin added.

The trade deals along with the recently passed Budget which supports them are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "roadmap" for development, and it will help the Indian industry, he said.

The AI summit in Delhi, which saw participation of many heads of states and industrialists, reflected PM Modi's vision to make India a leader in Artificial Intelligence, the BJP president said.

"PM Modi always says we are moving forward with the ease of doing business, but I feel that now the era of `ease of growing business' has also arrived. Modi has created a great platform to provide better services to businesses," the BJP chief said.

India is emerging as the number one country in mobile manufacturing and many other spheres, and the foreign markets which have opened up due to the trade deals will benefit the domestic industry, he said.

Banks in the country are now profitable with NPAs declining from 10-11 per cent to below 1 percent, Nabin said.

The demographic dividend too will provide a boost to the country, he added.

The BJP president also hailed the announcement of a new dedicated freight corridor which will connect Gujarat's industrial and export centers with other parts of the country.

Tax holidays for GIFT City will help investors significantly, he said.

The BJP government in Gujarat has prepared a roadmap to make Gujarat a developed state by 2035 with a focus on "infrastructure, innovation, individuals, and institutions," Nabin said.

The Commonwealth Games, which the state will host in 2030, will not only bring business but also give Gujarat a new identity, he said. PTI KA PD KRK