Budget turbocharges momentum to bolster India's position on global stage: Shah

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Budget announced on Sunday "turbocharges the momentum" to bolster India's position on the global stage as the most-attractive investment destination for a wide range of sectors, from traditional to the new-age ones.

"From manufacturing to infrastructure, from health to tourism, from rural areas to AI, from sports to pilgrimage sites, #ViksitBharatBudget is a budget that empowers the dreams of the youth, women, and farmers of every village, every town, and every city, enabling them to realise those dreams," Shah said in a series of posts on X.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "resounding reaffirmation" of the BJP-led government's commitment to driving growth and development with fiscal prudence, Shah said the budget fulfils the target of keeping the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent.

He said the Budget reflects the vision of a developed India by 2047 and the roadmap for the next 25 years.

The home minister said by allocating Rs 12.2 lakh crore for capital expenditure, the Budget has given impetus to the prime minister's vision of a future-ready India, where development extends beyond major cities.

He said reaching Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through new rail corridors, national waterways and improved connectivity will boost job creation, taking India's aspirations to new heights.

"#ViksitBharatBudget will give unprecedented momentum to connectivity in India. Seven high-speed rail corridors announced today aimed at supercharging inter-city connectivity and slashing down travel time across key economic and population centres of our country," Shah said.

He said through the Budget 2026-27, Modi has proven that "Aatmanirbhar" and "Viksit Bharat" are not just slogans, but the resolve of his government.

"This budget not only provides a clear blueprint for empowering every sector, every class, and every citizen, but also offers a grounded vision to encourage it, which will support it at every step. #ViksitBharatBudget is a vision for building an India that leads in every field in the world," he said.

Shah said a historic decision has been taken in the Budget to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana to realise Gandhi's dream of Gram Swaraj.

"This will strengthen the rural economy and provide new support to weavers, farmers and the handloom industry," he added.

The home minister said the decision to benefit three crore farmers through the Coconut Promotion Scheme in coastal areas, promote production and export of cashew and coconut, and conserve sandalwood clearly demonstrates that the prime minister is fully committed to ensuring the prosperity of farmers and making agriculture a profitable enterprise.

"A visionary decision has been taken in the #ViksitBharatBudget to increase farmers' income through livestock. Increasing the number of veterinarians, expanding veterinary centres and training centres will strengthen the livestock-based economy," he said.

Shah said decisions such as providing credit-linked subsidies for the dairy and poultry sectors, developing 500 reservoirs to promote fisheries and providing access to global markets will prove to be milestones in the direction of the Modi government's resolve to increase farmers' income.

"#ViksitBharatBudget embodies Bharat as a nation forging its new identity as an emerging economic power centre with resolute trust in its own strengths. Post Covid, PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary economic policies have fuelled the Indian economy. #ViksitBharatBudget turbocharges the momentum to bolster India's position on the global stage as the most attractive investment destination for a wide range of sectors, from traditional to the new-age ones," he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said by making micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the champions of India's growth story, the Budget realises the prime minister's vision of strengthening the economy from the grassroots level through a clear tripartite framework with a Rs 10,000 crore growth fund.

He said this provision will help MSMEs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities achieve their goals through structured professional support.

The home minister said the decision to develop 15 archaeological sites, including Dholavira, as cultural destinations will establish India's ancient culture on the global stage.

The construction of a Buddhist circuit in five northeastern states, the development of mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the Araku Valley, and the development of turtle trails in Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala will give a new impetus to development in these regions and promote eco-tourism, he said.

The five university townships around major industrial and logistics corridors will promote education-industry integration, and the construction and upgrading of four telescope-infrastructure facilities will give research a new impetus, he added.

"The establishment of a National Design Institute, AVGC labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, and the formation of a high-powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' committee reflect the commitment to empowering the new generation with skills and building a leading India in every sector," Shah said.

He said the Budget is taking the country to a new era of prosperity by harnessing the power of its youngsters, for which content-creation training has been started in 15,000 schools and special initiatives have been taken to provide affordable sports equipment.

The home minister said by launching the careers of youngsters in semiconductors, information technology (IT), textiles, hospitality, tourism and corporate compliance, the Budget is propelling their progress.

He said the Budget provisions will take connectivity to the next level by opening new corridors.

Shah said 20 new national waterways and freight corridors, connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west, will open new avenues of prosperity for trade and commerce.

He said the Budget is a major step towards realising the prime minister's vision of a healthy India, with steps like the Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma Shakti scheme, 1,000 trial sites, customs-duty exemption on 17 cancer drugs, assistive devices for the differently-abled, the NIMHANS-2 initiative for mental health and five medical tourism centres making healthcare more accessible.

"The Modi government is continuously working towards empowering women by educating and enriching them. The plan to open girls' hostels in every district in the Developed India Budget will provide our sisters with better and safer educational opportunities," Shah said in his posts in Hindi.

Meanwhile, after creating "Lakhpati Didis" (women who have become millionaires), the BJP-led government is now going to open SHE Marts for women.

"These retail outlets will provide a strong foundation for women to become enterprise owners. The launch of the She-Mark badge will also ensure easy access to financing facilities for women," Shah said.

"Furthermore, the establishment of the National Institute of Hospitality will provide skills and employment opportunities to the youth and also strengthen the tourism sector," the home minister added. PTI ABS RC