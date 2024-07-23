Budget unveils big-ticket measures for Bihar; outlines plans for new airports, sports, power infra

New Delhi: The Union Budget on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in the state, and outlining plans for new airports and sports infrastructure.

The government will also provide Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies.

She also said Rs 20,000 crore will be allocated for highways in the state. The government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar.

“New airports and sports infrastructure will be constructed in Bihar and additional allocation to support capital investment will be provided…the request of Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited,” Sitharaman said.

Describing the eastern part of the country as being rich in endowment, she said, “we will support construction of industrial node at Gaya... the industrial node at Gaya will also be a good model for developing our ancient centres of cultural importance into future centres of modern economy”.

This model shall showcase 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' in the growth trajectory.

"We will also support development of road connectivity projects namely--Patna-Punia Expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway...and additional two lane bridge over Ganga at Buxar at total cost of Rs 26,000 crore,” she said.

The government will also support development of Nalanda in Bihar as a tourist centre, Sitharaman announced.

The minister also spoke of power projects, including setting up a 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti (Bihar), which will be taken up at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore.