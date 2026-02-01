Budget will give new direction to development, increase opportunities for all sections: Dhami

Dehradun, Feb 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday praised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it will provide a new direction to the development of the country and states.

Dhami also said that the budget will also increase opportunities for all sections of society.

The budget emphasises accelerating economic growth and fulfilling people's aspirations, the chief minister added.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dhami said the budget focuses on farmers, women, the underprivileged, youth, small entrepreneurs, and backward classes.

The budget has made provisions for employment, education, health, tourism, skill development, women's empowerment, industry, and infrastructure, which will prove beneficial for the entire country as well as Uttarakhand, he said.

Dhami said that the budget includes a plan to develop eco-friendly "mountain trails" for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Dhami, in the context of Uttarakhand, the budget has focused on tourism and infrastructure, which are essential for development.

He said that the budget provisions made for farmers, animal husbandry, tourism, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will strengthen the state's rural and mountainous economy.

He said that the investments made in the budget in environment and energy security, digital technology, and the bio-pharma sector will ensure long-term benefits for both the state and the country.

This budget has been prepared keeping in mind the objective of inclusive development for all and a self-reliant India, Dhami said.

He said that this budget will not only increase the economic strength of the country but will also provide equal development opportunities to mountainous states like Uttarakhand.

Dhami said the Uttarakhand government will fully cooperate with the central government for the effective implementation of the schemes and provisions in the budget. PTI DPT SHS