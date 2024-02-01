Budget will propel India's transformation into economic superpower: Gadkari

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said interim Budget 2024-25 will propel India's rapid transformation into an economic superpower.

"This inventive budget aligns seamlessly with PM Modi Ji's commitment to uplift farmers, women, youth, and the underprivileged," he posted on X.

With a clear roadmap for inclusive development, the budget caters to diverse interests of the society, emphasizing infrastructure growth for a new India, he added.

The road transport and highways minister said this budget reaffirms the government's dedication to achieving the #Bharat2047 goal and marks a pivotal step in transformative journey of the country. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU