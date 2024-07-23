Budget will significantly enhance India's ship building and cruise industry capacity: Sonowal

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the Budget 2024-25 will significantly enhance India's ship building and cruise industry capacity and create new job opportunities.

In a social media post, Sonowal said the budget places a huge emphasis on employment, skill development, MSMEs, agriculture and investment-led economic growth.

"The Budget will significantly enhance India's shipping, cruise, shipbuilding, and ship repair industry, creating new job opportunities and boosting exports," he said. Sonowal also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting this visionary document.