buildAhome ropes in cricketer Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Construction firm buildAhome has roped in cricketer Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador.

Founded by Abhijith R Priyan, buildAhome is a turnkey individual home construction company. It provides architecture, structural design, plumbing, electrical, finishing, and interior services, according to a company statement on Monday.

"Building a home is one of the most important journeys of anyone's life. It requires patience, expertise, and trust in the team you are working with. buildAhome manages the entire process with complete transparency and in-house expertise," said Rahul Dravid.