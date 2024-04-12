Builders must file complaints against customers not paying on time: Delhi-RERA Chief

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Builders should file complaints with regulatory authorities if customers do not pay due amount payable on residential or commercial properties purchased by them, Delhi-RERA Chairman Anand Kumar said.

Addressing an event on the real estate sector, Kumar, who is the chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Delhi, cautioned real estate developers against falling in "trap of investors" as this could affect their cash flow and result into projects getting stalled.

"There is a trap of investors, which happens," he said, adding that there are many high net worth individuals who purchase many flats in hope of abnormal profit.

These investors pay at most 30 per cent of the total cost of the apartments and after that they stop paying their instalments, Kumar said, adding that such investors do not respond to reminders given by builders.

Real estate developers are then forced to cancel the units, which leads to disputes with customers, he said.

"In case, you (builder) find any problem that somebody is not paying on time, you go to RERA first, before he comes to RERA. Because, RERA is meant not only for allottee but also for you," Kumar told developers.

He noted that there are provisions in the RERA law where if somebody does not pay on time, builders can cancel the allotment of units and move forward.

Kumar cautioned that if builders do not act against such investors, their "financial cycle will be disrupted" and there will be stalled projects.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, known as RERA, was passed by Parliament in March 2016 and the legislation came into force on May 1, 2016, with 69 of 92 sections notified. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi-RERA) was established through a notification in November 2018.

Kumar asked builders to comply with the provisions of the RERA law.

He also spoke about the paucity of skilled and semi-skilled workforce in the real estate sector and said there is a need to provide training.

"If we curb unauthorised development, then we can have 5,000 houses in the same land where we have 1,000 houses," Kumar said, adding that unauthorised colonies are a pain point in areas like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram.

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, said around 3 per cent of country's land contributes to 60 per cent of GDP and stressed on the need for real estate developers to venture to non-metro and smaller centres.

Real-estate is the second largest employer after agriculture and is also one of the fastest growing sector, said Neel C Raheja, Chairman of CII National Committee on Real Estate and Housing and Group President of K Raheja Corp.

"We are at the forefront of hiring people, training them and creating better livelihoods for them, he added.

The real estate sector is pegged to be around 7.5 per cent of GDP, which is expected to grow to 15.5 per cent of GDP by 2047, Raheja said.

In 2023, India has emerged as the office to the world, Sriram Khattar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of DLF Rental Business, said.

Khattar said the leasing of office space crossed 60 million square feet in 2023.

"A milestone has been achieved. This firmly establishes the country's credentials as an office to the world," he added. PTI MJH SHW