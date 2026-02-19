Building AI capabilities essential, not optional: FedEx CEO Subramanian

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Building AI capabilities is essential and not optional, as the exponential growth of the technology has the potential to be a significant event in human society, FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramanian said on Thursday.

Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026, being attended by a host of global corporate leaders, he said gatherings like this are critical to advancing technology and making global progress collaboratively, responsibly, and equitably.

"The recent exponential growth of AI has the potential to be one of the most significant events in human society since the advancement of electric power systems and the introduction of the internet," Subramanian said.

The CEO of the express transportation firm further said AI is the next industrial system, a union of compute, the energy and labour that redefine how economies operate, and humanity evolves.

"Building AI capabilities is not optional. It's essential. Intelligence is not an asset. It's infrastructure. The foundation of the future of global progress, productivity, and economic growth," he said.

He further said the world is going through a fundamental shift, and the patterns and rules of commerce are changing. Impacts from the pandemic and shifts in trade policy are driving towards a new period of reglobalisation, he said, adding that global supply chains are moving from one equilibrium state to another.

"In my 35 years at FedEx and monitoring global trade, I have never seen change this pace and scale. We also never had a powerful technological force for affecting change. AI is a force multiplier for shaping modern supply chains in a more connected, complex, and opportunity-rich world. We've always been a data-driven company," Subramanian said.

He informed the gathering that FedEx's import tool was first developed in India to simplify international shipping for small and medium enterprises.

Their feedback helped the company design features such as predictive logistics, automated shipment tracking, and real-time customs updates, all powered by AI, he added.

On Wednesday, FedEx said it will invest over Rs 2,500 crore in setting up a 3,00,000 sq ft fully automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The facility, to be developed in collaboration with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), will be designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and support trade flows across Southeast and West Asia, Europe and the US, embedding global network connectivity directly within India's primary trade corridor, it said.