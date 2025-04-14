Building deep tech isn't just on startups - govt, industry must step up too: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Joining the debate on Indian startups' focus on online deliveries and betting apps instead of deep tech, tech founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Monday said building deep tech isn't the responsibility of startups because funds required for it are too large, and the government as well as deep-pocketed groups such as Reliance and Adani will need to step in.

In a longish post on X, Bikhchandani, a serial entrepreneur whose ventures include job portal Naukri.com, and matrimony site Jeevansathi.com and co-founding Ashoka University, said unlike startup funding, deep tech investing needs funds with a longer time horizon of more than 20-25 years.

Investors such as venture firms and individual entrepreneurs will do what according to them makes commercial sense and "sometimes out of passion, romance and foolishness".

"But even so if you can't make commercial sense out of it, they can't carry on indefinitely without financial support," he said. "And therefore, there is this gap between it being a national priority versus it making sense for an individual entrepreneur or an individual founding team and individual VC firms. This gap needs to be bridged. And I'm not sure that the current institutional structures will make up for that bridging adequately." He said deep tech companies are difficult to fund because of the time it takes from idea to actually building a product, to finding customers, to monetisation, to product market fit, to growth and eventually to profit.

There is very little visibility for the first few years. This is especially so in India where the market for such stuff tends to be smaller than it is in the US.

Venture funds, which have fuelled the rise of the startup ecosystem in India, typically have a life of up to 12 years - from start to finish. On the other hand, deep tech takes much longer. Deep tech companies have a very long gestation period to grow and scale and listing or exit, and so they find it hard to raise money, he said, adding, the other challenge is that founders building deep tech companies might not be the most commercially savvy.

Citing the example of the US, he said OpenAI has so far consumed USD 58 billion of capital and needs more. "And the investors who came in initially were not for profit, people who bankrolled initially were big, deep-pocketed people like Elon Musk, not VC funds. Eventually, Microsoft and a few other large companies in the US invested. So, yes, it was a startup. But it's not as if AI has been built by VC funds." "Even after considering India to be cheaper than the US, creating an equivalent of OpenAI will still need USD 12 billion, "which is very expensive," he said.

"Who has the kind of balance sheet to support that? It is a problem which the government and industry need to crack together," he added.

He said there are only very few such large balance sheets, whether in the private sector or public sector, that can support this kind of investment in R&D.

"So, whether it is a Reliance, or a Tata, or a Birla, or Adani, in the private sector, maybe the big IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, and in the public sector, maybe an ONGC and NTPC, or perhaps in the government's balance sheet itself. These are points to be pondered," he said. "It can't just be the responsibility of the startup world to build deep tech because the funds required may be far too large, the time horizon is far too long, and this needs to be thought through." Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh, a government-led start-up conclave, earlier this month sparked a massive debate on social media after he took a hard look at India's consumer startup.

Poking fun at the rise of food delivery apps, artisanal brands and online betting apps in the country, Goyal stated while India's startups were still largely focused on lifestyle products like gluten-free ice creams, the Chinese were working on machine learning, robotics and building next-gen factories.

Explaining the difference between deep tech and consumer startups, Bikhchandani said in deep tech the time required to move from basic science/tech to applications exceeds the development time of startups based on widely available technologies like mobile apps, websites, and e-commerce platforms.

"Artificial intelligence took decades to be developed, and now AI companies are rapidly sprouting in several domains," he said.

Deep tech companies often address big societal and environmental challenges and once successful, have the potential to impact everyday life - from health, energy, security to peace. Silicon chips led to calculation at unimaginable speed and scale, the impact of which continues even after several decades.

"The most impactful technologies in the world follow the path of being extremely hard and complex, to becoming completely invisible over time (electricity, internal combustion engine, semiconductors, internet, cloud computing, etc)," he said.

Apart from large pools of capital, there is a need for a very long time horizon or perhaps an indefinite time horizon for investing in deep tech companies, he said.

"At InfoEdge (the parent company of several leading online platforms such as Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com), we invested in Zomato in 2010 and in Policybazaar in 2008. But because we invested from the balance sheet and we didn't have a fund with a finite life, we are still holding on after 15 years and 17 years," he said.

For deep tech, investing needs funds with a much, much longer time horizon for investing, perhaps perpetual capital.

Stating that the Government of India is aware of all the issues and is taking appropriate steps, he said, "Meanwhile InfoEdge and other investors and founders will continue to keep the faith knowing that sooner and later good things will happen. Lagey Raho Munnabhai. Acchhey Din Aayengey."