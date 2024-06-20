Bulk Drug Park revolutionary initiative for Himachal: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Una (HP), Jun 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the Bulk Drug Park constructed at Panjuvana in Haroli Assembly constituency of Una district.

Addressing a public gathering on this occasion, Sukhu said this project is a revolutionary initiative of the state government which would go a long way in significantly transforming the entire region, besides providing employment and self-employment opportunities to the local people.

The state government would provide land at a nominal cost of one rupee, electricity at the rate of three rupees per unit and free water for a period of ten years to the industries coming up in the Bulk Drug Park.

The state government would also extend financial support for the construction of a five-kilometer railway line from Jaijon to Polian costing approximately Rs 3,400 crore, he said in a statement issued here.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government mismanaged the state's finances, which has put every resident of the state under a debt burden of Rs 1.25 lakh. The present state government was committed to strengthening the state's economy and making it a self-reliant state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 1,000 crore for construction of the Bulk Drug Park and said that now the park would be developed without involving private agencies.

The residents of Kuthar Beet, and Poliyan would benefit from the project. Earlier the people of this area had to face various challenges like proper health care, education and water facilities.

To meet the electricity requirement of the area, the government has made a provision of Rs 40 crore and there would be no power shortage from next year, he added.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said it was a significant moment for Haroli, as the Chief Minister initiated major projects for the area.

The bulk drug park would help in manufacturing raw material for the pharmaceutical industry and reduce dependence on Chinese imports.