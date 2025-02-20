Bullish on AI, Fulcrum Digital to increase global workforce to 3,000 in two years

Pune, Feb 20 (PTI) Digital engineering platform Fulcrum Digital on Thursday said it plans to increase its global workforce to 3,000 in the next two years as it remains bullish on Al innovation.

The New York-headquartered firm has a current global headcount of over 2,000, with 95 per cent of its workforce in India.

Further, in 2025, the company aims to scale its Al ecosystem to 10,000 Al agents, from about 170 currently.

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system.

"It is an exploding market, and we want to capitalise on it," Fulcrum Digital (FD) Founder and Chairman Rajesh Sinha said at the company's annual event TANDEM 2025.

He said the company's agentic Al solutions are performing well in the finance and insurance industries, and there is visible scope in manufacturing and logistics.

On the hiring front, he said the company will be focussing on hiring an Al-first workforce, which is well-acquainted with native Al.

Additionally, the company is actively working towards upskilling its existing staff, he said.

"We are targeting more than 30 per cent of a growth rate this year. And our growth is going to come from the finance and insurance sector in a big way...have forecasted about 20 per cent-25 per cent of growth rate with existing customers. If we can add 5 per cent to 10 per cent net new customers into our customer base, we can see our growth trajectory at more than 30 per cent," Sinha told PTI.

Our growth model for the next 3 years is to adapt industry-centric core competency, looking at customer deliverables not from a digital perspective but from the eye of Al, he said.

Founded in 1999, Fulcrum Digital supports 100+ global clients from its facilities in the US, LATAM(Latin America), Europe, and India. PTI ANK DR