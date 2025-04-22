Buoyancy Plastics for Change Recycling wins Bharat Startup Grand Challenge 2025:DPIIT

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said startup Buoyancy Plastics for Change Recycling is the winner of the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge 2025.

It is an initiative to recognise and empower high-impact, homegrown startups.

The winner was chosen from over 120 startups working directly with informal waste and plastics collectors and integrating them into the formal economy, the startup currently has a collection capacity of more than 20,000-tonne and is now aiming to further deepen its presence in the Indian plastics recycling sector.

For the winner, Stride Ventures announced investing up to Rs 10 crore subject to due diligence. PTI RR SHW