Bureau of Immigration imposes fine on IndiGo

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Bureau of Immigration has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on IndiGo for visa-related violations.

The communication regarding the fine was received from the authority on October 7, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a filing to the BSE.

The penalty is for "visa-related violations for 2 passengers", it added.

According to the filing, there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

Shares of IndiGo rose 2.63 per cent to close at Rs 4,598.95 apiece on the BSE.