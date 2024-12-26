Bureau of Immigration imposes penalties on IndiGo

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday said the Bureau of Immigration has imposed fines totalling Rs 2 lakh for visa-related violations of two passengers.

In a regulatory filing, the airline said it was exploring possibilities for filing an appeal against the orders passed by the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The fines of Rs 1 lakh each have been slapped for "visa-related violations for two passengers," the filing said.

Further, it said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company. PTI RAM DRR