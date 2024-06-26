Bureau of Immigration imposes penalty on IndiGo

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Bureau of Immigration has slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on IndiGo for alleged visa-related violations.

In a regulatory filing, IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company due to the fine.

The penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed by the Bureau of Immigration which comes under the home ministry.

The communication regarding the penalty for alleged "visa-related violations" was received by the airline on June 11, as per the filing on Tuesday.

Specific details were not disclosed.

Providing an explanation for the delayed disclosure to the BSE, the company said it was "exploring possibilities for filing of appeal against the order".