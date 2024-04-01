Bureaucrats should be prepared for 'flood of work' soon after formation of new govt: PM Modi

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked bureaucrats to be prepared for "flood of work" that would follow from the very next day he takes oath for the third straight term.

Exuding confidence of forming the new government after the general elections, the Prime Minister said, work will start in the right earnest to make India economically more self-reliant.

"Abhi 100 din chunav mein busy hu. Aap ke paas bharpur samay hai. Aap sooch kar rakhiye kauki shapath lene ke doorse din hi dhama dham kaam aane wala hai. (I am busy for next 100 days in elections. You have ample time to think and deliberate because a day after taking oath hectic work is going to start)," he said at the event to mark the 90th anniversary of Reserve Bank of India here.

The 7-phase election will be held from April 19 to June 1, and counting of votes will be on June 4. It is expected that the new government will take oath during the same month.

Modi's second stint as the Prime Minister in 2019 was marked by various initiatives including abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to state of Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days.

Speaking at the event, Modi said many new sectors are getting created and there is a need to develop expertise in financing those sectors.

There should be deliberation on such issues, he exhorted.

Stressing the importance of innovation in the 21st century, the Prime Minister asked to be prepared for the proposals that will come with regard to cutting-edge technologies with teams and identification of personnel for the task.

He asked bankers and regulators to be ready for the needs of new and traditional sectors like space and tourism.

He mentioned that in the coming years, Ayodhya is going to become the biggest religious tourism center in the world.